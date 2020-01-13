Minor girl kidnapped, gang-raped for 36 hours

A minor girl aged 13 was kidnapped and gang raped for 36 hours by three men. The shocking incident took place in Berhampur city in Ganjam district in Odisha.

As per police the class 8 student had gone outside on January 10. She was approached by Danara, a college student known to her. He asked to the girl to come with him, As the girl refused, he called his two friends and they kidnapped her.

The men took her to isolated house and offered her a drink. Then the men took turns to rape the unconscious girl. The girl was kept in custody for 36 hours and later the accused dumped her near her house.

The Odisha police has registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code. The accused were detained by the police.