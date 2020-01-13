NCRB data reveals 94 % of rapes are done by men known to their victims

In a shocking report, the NCRB(National Crime Records Bureau)revealed that 94 percent of the rapes in 2018, is done by men previously known to victims. The report highlights a grave reality that women are not safe within their homes, offices or neighborhoods.

In 12,568 cases, the accused was either a friend, an online friend, a live-in partner who lured the girl/woman on the pretext of marriage or separated husband. Only in 2,036 cases were the offenders either unknown or unidentified.