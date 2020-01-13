Philippine gets shrouded in volcanic ash,Mass evacuation amid fears of ‘vocanic tsunami’

Philippine’s second most dangerous volcano, Taal spit red hot lava and Philippines was shrouded with volcanic ash as it erupted Monday morning. Mass evacuations were carried out as a possible ‘volcanic tsunami ‘was feared.

Airport services were partially disrupted due to lack of visibility due to thick ash in the atmosphere. While there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, the eruption has triggered a series of 75 earthquakes The active volcano, Taal is 40 miles south of Manila.