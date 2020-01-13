Two persons including cleric arrested for suspected terror links

Two persons, including a cleric, were arrested for suspected terror links in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district on Sunday, police said.

‘We have arrested two persons including a ‘maulavi’ for suspected links with a terror group active in Kerala,’ a top police officer in the district said.

Refusing to divulge the names of the suspects, the officer said the two were being questioned.The arrests were made by the State Anti Terror Squad, Karnataka Internal Security Division and the district police.