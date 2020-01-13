“Urban Naxals brought bad name to JNU”: accuses ABVP

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students wing of BJP has accused that ‘Urban Naxals’ are bringing bad name to Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“JNU should be known for its academic activities but it has instead become infamous for Naxal activities. Students like us have to suffer and bow our heads in shame because of such people,” Nidhi Tripathi, the national general secretary of ABVP said.

“Today, JNU faces disgrace because of those who indulged in Naxalism on the campus. It faces disgrace because of those who shouted slogans in support of fragmenting the country at the Sabarmati dhaba on February 9, 2016. Students like us have to bow our heads in shame because of them,” the ABVP leader said.

ABVP leaders also rejected the claim of JNU students union that they were behind the attack against the leaders and students. ABVP also claimed that WhatsApp chat messages and audio recordings linking one of its members to the incident were fabricated.

“The chat and recordings do not belong to Komal Sharma. We want the police to investigate the false messages and take action against those who have been spreading them on social media,” said ABVP Delhi state secretary Siddharth Yadav.