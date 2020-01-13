Which is Milk is best for your kids, Full cream or Toned ?

Most parents encourage their kids to take two glasses of milk a day, early with breakfast and before bed. As the health consciences of parents rose they have a tendency to promote fat-free products to their children. So they give toned milk instead of full cream milk which is not recommended by nutritionists.

A study in Canada revealed that children consuming toned milk are 40 percent more prone to be obese than those who consume full cream milk. Toned milk contains very little fat and is ideal only for patients with a poor digestive tract. Children at the peak of their growth require fat for their high rate metabolic activities and full cream milk, ie milk with the full content of fat is best for them.

The beta-carotene and vitamins D and E helps promote healthy growth in children. As the fat is strained in toned milk some of these essential nutrients get filtered off from toned milk. Further tones milk could be given for children above 10 years of age.