Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Amazon CEO paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He was accompanied by Amazon’s India head Amit Agarwal. Jeff Bezos is in a two-day summit for small and medium businesses scheduled to be held in Delhi tomorrow.
“Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world,” Bezos posted on micro-blogging and social-networking website Twitter late on Tuesday. Bezos quoted Gandhi in his tweet” “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever”.
Post Your Comments