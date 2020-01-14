Avalanches kill 10 people including 5 soldiers in Kashmir

10 people including five soldiers were killed in avalanches in Kashmir. The avalanches were reported in the Central and north Kashmir on Tuesday.

Four soldiers lost their lives in an avalanche that hit a forward post in the Machil sector . One soldier was rescued by the Army. One BSF jawan lost his life in an avalanche in the Nowgam sector. Avalanches also hit Gurez and Rampur sectors on Line of Control although no casualties were reported.

The minimum temperature reported in Machil, Nowgaam, Gurez and Rangdar region is around -20 degree Celsius.

The snowfall has also hit movement of vehicles as Srinagar-Jammu national highway is closed due to heavy snowfall. Around 4000 vehicles has been stranded in the national highway.