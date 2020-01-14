Chhapaak : Deepika Padukone film’s IMDB rating falls with over 4000 one-star ratings

Chhapaak, which released last Friday has been downvoted on IMDB, a popular movie rating platform, to 4.4 from its original score of 4.6 as over 5,000 users left a rating of “one star.”

The movie is based on a young woman trying to rebuild her life after a man throws acid in her face on a public street in New Delhi in 2005, and based on Laxmi Agarwal.

On IMDB, while there are over 10,075 user ratings, over 5,500 of these ratings are “1-star ratings.” While there are less than 300 reviews, most of the reviewers who left a one star rating, have a clear indication that it does not actually concern the movie, but Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU to meet JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

