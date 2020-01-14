Commodity market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of precious metals has slipped down. The price of gold has fell down due to the easing tension between US and China.

On MCX the gold contracts for February was trading at a lower price of Rs.39,328 per 10 gram. It is lower by 0.55% or Rs.218. The price of retail gold was reached at Rs.40,000 on Tuesday. Gold was reached at record price of Rs. 41,293 on January 8. The price of gold has slipped by Rs.2000 per 10 gram in a week.

The price of silver also slipped down by 0.82% to reach at Rs.46,060 per kilo. On global market gold was trading at a lower price of $.1538.76 per ounce.