Donald Trump likely to visit India next month, says Report

US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India in February next month. The back-door negotiations were reported by The Hindustan Times on Tuesday. The latest report by The HT says that officials from both India and the US are talking over the crucial visit. It should be noted that the US President was invited for this year’s Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest.

However, he had said that he won’t be able to make it to the grand event due to ‘scheduling constraints’. Prime Minister Modi had invited the US President to India during his visit to Washington. Trumps’ predecessor Barack Obama had also attended the Republic Day event in 2015.