Five-year-old boy achieves Guinness World Record in Taekwondo

A five-year-old boy Aashman Taneja has made a Guinness world record in Taekwondo for the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour non-stop. Aashman is an incredible Taekwondo player and an athlete at a very young age.

He is a USA World Open Taekwondo Silver medalist and a proud Guinness World Record holder now. He attempted the Guinness World Record for the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour non-stop and successfully achieved more than 1200 knee strikes.

Ashish Taneja, father of Aashman Taneja said, “My son practiced a lot for the world record, he was inspired by his sister and started training earlier. He was the youngest child to achieve the record.”