Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has appreciated against the US dollar. As per the market experts the easing tension between China and US has supported the climb of Indian rupee. The positive opening of global share market and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the upward rally of Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 70.78 against the US dollar gaining by 8 paise. Indian rupee has ended trading at 70.86 against US dollar on Monday.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.04% to 97.38.