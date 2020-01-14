Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav snubs-out medical officer “You are a govt official, Get out from here”

Former UP CM while paying a visit to victims of the Kannauj bus accident got infuriated with the emergency medical officer and asked him to get out of the ward. It was reported that Akhilesh Yadav was talking about the compensatory benefits for the victims of the road disaster when the doctor intervened with his objection.

Upon this Yadav turned to the doctor and said ” You are a govt official and I know how government works. Petty official like you should not be cross-talking when I am speaking to ..(pointing to the patient).”. He further extended his attack blaming the doctor could be an RSS or BJP affiliate but should not interrupt his talk. He later asked the doctor to get out of the ward.

After the doctor left Akhilesh asked his details to CMS Dr.Kuldeep Yadav to which he replied the ousted doctor hails from Gorakhpur. Akhilesh cited this as the reason why the doctor sides with UP govt.

Meanwhile, emergency doctor blamed Akhilesh Yadav behaved harshly and blamed him to victimize him for his political views.

A bus carrying 50 passengers rammed on to a truck and caught fire in UP’s Kannauj Sunday killing 20 people.