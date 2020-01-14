Honor launches 9X smartphone , Magic watch 2 in India

Honor 9X price in India is all set to be revealed at a launch event in Delhi. Honor 9X has a pop-up selfie camera and is priced at Rs. 13,999. Another important point to note is that the company has told Gadgets 360 that Honor 9X ships with Google Play and other Google services. Honor also launched the Honor Band 5i and Honor Magic Watch 2 during the same event.

Honor also launched the Honor Sport Pro and Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones. The Sport Pro has a USB Type-C port for charging. The Honor Sport Pro is priced at Rs. 3,999 and the Honor Sport is priced at Rs. 1,999. There’s no word on availability for these two products.

Honor 9X ships with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display, a Kirin 710F SoC, with up to 6GB RAM. Honor 9X features a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Honor announced that the Honor 9X ships with some camera-related features such as Ultra High ISO for better low-light performance. The company claims that Honor 9X has an AI Signal Enhancer that improves 4G reception by 50 percent. The smartphone ships with run EMUI 9.1 running on top of Android 9 Pie. As far as storage is concerned, the phone has been launched in 64GB and 128GB variants, and it has a hybrid dual-SIM slot in case you want to expand storage. This phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a 4,000mAh battery. Honor 9X comes in two colours — Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Honor 9X price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 128GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB variant. This phone will be available via Flipkart from January 19.