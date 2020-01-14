“India’s palm oil import regulations hurt, but it will not stop Malaysia from speaking against New Delhi’s action”:Malaysian PM Mahathir

Mahathir Mohammed Malaysian PM said on Tuesday that India’s vengeful move of imposing strict regulations on its palm oil import does hurt its economy, but added that the move of New Delhi will not stop Malaysia from raising its voice against the New Delhi’s actions.

India had imposed import curbs on Malaysian palm oil on the wake of Malaysian PM’s remarks against the new Citizenship law and Kashmir issue. “We’re concerned of course because we sell a lot of palm oil to India, but on the other hand, we need to be frank and when something goes wrong, we need to say it,” Mahathir was quoted as saying by a local newspaper.