“Jama Masjid is not in Pakistan, Protests are allowed in India” Delhi HC to Police on Azad’s bail plea

Hearing the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandra Sekhar Azad, the Delhi High court observed serious violations on part of Delhi police and scorned the prosecution in a strongly-worded statement.

The public prosecutor opposed the bail plea arguing Chandra Sekhar incited violence through his social posts. When Judge Dr.Kamini Lau asked to produce the posts, the prosecution hesitated to cite the sentiment factors. But when the Judge ordered to submit the said ‘Violence inciting posts’ it was a post which the Bhim Army chief issued to gather his followers for a peaceful protest in front of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

Observing that there was nothing violent about the posts, the judge took on the prosecutor with a strongly worded statement “Where is the violence? What is wrong with any of these posts? Who says you cannot protest?. Have you read the constitution?”Continuing the judge said, “You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is in Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India”, the judge informed the prosecutor.

Chandra Sekhar Azad’s lawyer Prachi submitted that there is not even a single case against Azad and his arrest was only made by the govt to suppress the protests. Azad’s speech was only to uphold the constitutional values and against the CAA and NRC. Adjourning the hearing the Judge observed that in a democratic set up the protests should be raised in Parliament as those opposing voices are not happening there efficiently people will now start protesting in the streets.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday at 2 PM accepting prosecutors request to produce FIRs against Azad registered by UP police.Azad was arrested on Dec 21 , following a dharna infront of Jama masjid supporting the anti CAA NRC protestors.