‘Kerala Chief Minister is stranded in the folly of fools’, says BJP leader

General secretary of BJP in Kerala, K.Surendran has came down heavily on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his stand against Citizenship Amendment Act. Surendran in a post shared on Facebook has raised his criticism.

The Chief minister is spending the people’s money and it has reached Supreme Court only to seek something which has no legal base. CM is stranded in the folly of fools. The Kerala CM has a long list of advisors abut no advisor knows the basic lessons of law.

” Are not the dramas which has already been put in the forefront to grab Muslim vote bank good enough. That now you’re using taxpayers money for such a petty case. Instead spend money from the party fund” wrote Surendran.

On Tuesday the Kerala government has filed a suite against the CAA on Supreme Court. Kerala government becomes the first state to approach the apex court against the law. The State Assembly has earlier passed a resolution against the CAA.