” Mamata Banerjee has pure traits of a demon and no values of women,she protects those who killed thousands of Hindus” : BJP leader

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Singh has came criticizing West BEngal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He claimed that Mamata Banerjee is a demon who protects people who killed Hindus.

“In a democratic system, Mamata Banerjee has pure traits of a demon. She has no values or characteristics of women”, said the BJP MLA.

“She is giving protection to those who killed thousands of Hindus. We can only call such a leader a demon”, he added.

The BJP MLA also said that opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are demons.

“The BJP is a party of devtas and SP, BSP and TDP are parties belonging to ‘rakshas’ (demons)”, Singh added.