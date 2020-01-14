celebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Mia Khalifa’s gym workout video goes viral on internet : Watch Here

Jan 14, 2020, 10:15 am IST
Less than a minute

Porn star Mia Khalifa shared a video of herself from the gym, flexing her muscles and it is all the inspiration you need for 2020.

In the video, the ex-Pornhub can be seen sweating it out while training her hamstring and glutes. She took a few minutes to flex her lower body muscles like a pro and boy, that’s exactly what a dream looks like. Mia Khalifa can be seen on the Pilate Reformer machine at the gym flexing while also working on her hamstring and glute muscles.

The pornstar-turned-sports presenter, shared in the caption how she removed her resistance springs for this shot that she wanted to share with her fans. She wrote: “Took the resistance springs off so I could flex real quick”. Well, looks like Mia Khalifa is going to rock it in her wedding gown with the perfect body that she is preparing. Btw, have you had the chance to check out her wedding gown trial video?

 

