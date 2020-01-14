Nirbhaya Case : SC rejects curative pleas of two death row convicts

Supreme Court dismissed the curative petitions filed by two Nirbhaya convicts on Tuesday. Two convicts – Mukesh Singh and Vinay Kumar Sharma – had filed the curative pleas after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them. A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a convict apart from mercy plea.

A five-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan was hearing the curative pleas. Reacting on the development, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said that, “This is a big day for me. I had been struggling for the last 7 years. But the biggest day will be 22nd January when they (convicts) will be hanged.” According to the black warrant, four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gang gangrape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued the death warrants against the four death row convicts — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

The plea filed by Mukesh claimed that it was Ram Singh who was the main culprit in the case and Nirbhaya died of the wounds inflected by him. It claimed that Mukesh did not play a serious role in the incident. It also cited the numbers of rape and muder cases where Supreme Court or various High Courts have turned the death sentence into life imprisonment. The plea also said that Mukesh’s case was affected by media and political pressure. It called for an open hearing of the curitive petition.