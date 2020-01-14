Ready to work as an advisor of Deepika Padukone, says Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru baba Ramdev has said that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone needs good advisors like him. He was referring to the recent visit by the actress to JNU to express her solidarity with students.

The Yog Guru said that the actress must get herself acquainted with the social and political issues in the country before taking big decisions.

“Deepika’s efficiency as an actor is a different ball game. However, she should first study social, political and cultural issues and understand more about our country. After acquiring this knowledge, she should take big decisions”, said Baba Ramdev.

The yoga guru also made it clear that he supports the CAA. Baba Ramdev said that no country can be permitted to be used as dumping yard. No illegal citizen should be allowed to live in India, added Baba Ramdev.