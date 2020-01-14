Sania Mirza makes winning return after two years with doubles win

Sania Mirza made a positive return to competitive tennis after almost two years away with an opening-round in women’s doubles at the Hobart International on Tuesday.

The former world No 1 and partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine beat Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato 2-6, 7-6(3), [10-3] to advance to the quarter-finals. It was a testing opener that went to the match tiebreak after both pairs had one set each.

Mirza and Kichenok fought back after giving up the first set and took the second in the tiebreaker. The clincher was the match tiebreak which the Indo-Ukranian pair won with ease.