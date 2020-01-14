Some people have allergy to word ‘Hindu’,says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, while speaking at an event to mark the centenary of Sri Ramakrishna Vijayam, a Tamil monthly of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai on Sunday, said that respect for all Indians is “inherent in the Indian blood”. He also said that some people seem to have a problem with the word ‘Hindu’. Without taking any names, he said, “There are some people in this country who have some allergy towards this word ‘Hindu’. We can’t help them and they have got every right to have that view. But they are not right.”

He further said that in today’s time and age, it has become the need of the hour to not differentiate between people, said, “ Today more than ever, there is a need to bring down walls that create differences among people. We follow Sarva Dharma Sama Bhavana — that is in our Indian blood and part of our civilization.” Naidu also said that asserted secularism does not mean ‘insult’ or appeasement of one particular faith.