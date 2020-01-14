This south Indian actress is the new internet sensation : See Pics

Nayanthara Chakravarthy born 20 April 2002, also known as Baby Nayanthara, is an Indian film actress, who works in South Indian Film Industry. She has acted in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu Language Films, and has established herself as a lead child actress. Nayanthara made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Kilukkam Kilukilukkam in 2005, for which she won the “Sathyan Memorial Award” for the Best Child Artist in 2006.

Nayanthara Chakravarthy hails from Kollam District, Kerala. She started her career at the age of 3. She studied at Christ Nagar School, Thiruvananthapuram in Thiruvananthapuram till 2nd Grade after which, she moved to Kochi where she studies in The Choice School, Thrippunithura. Her notable works include Kilukkam Kilukilukkam, Swarnam, Loud Speaker, Trivandrum Lodge, Marupadi. She has appeared several commercials including The Chennai Silks, RMKV Silks and Silver Storm Parks.