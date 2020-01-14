Vaadivaasal: Vetrimaaran teams up with Suriya for a film based on ‘ Jallikattu’

National award winning Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran is going to direct Suriya for the first time. The film is titled as ‘Vaadivaasal’. The film is based on CS Chellappa’s popular novel of the same name.

Director Vetrimaaran had acquired the rights of ‘Vaadivaasal’ 3 years back itself. The novel is based on Jallikkattu, the bull taming sport practiced from the Tamil classical period (400-100 BC). Vaadivasal is the narrow gate through which the Jallikattu bulls are let out for young men to subdue during the Pongal celebrations.

Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, who produced the director’s last blockbuster ‘Asuran’, is backing this film as well.