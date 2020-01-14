West Bengal government imposes Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies

The West Bengal government is suing Section-144 of Criminal Procedure Act (CrPC) to stop the pro-CAA rallies of BJP in the state. The government has also took cases against BJP leaders for violating orders. The incidents is reported from the northern region of the state.

BJP Bengal unit general secretary Sayantan Basu and the party’s Cooch Behar district president Malati Rava Ray were stopped on their way to a pro-CAA rally named Abhinandan Yatra on January 12. Later on 13 January Sayantan Basu and Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha president Debjit Sarkar were stopped by police in South Dinajpur district. A case was registered against Basu and Sarkar for blocking the road.