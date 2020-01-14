‘West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh’: Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP leader

DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Jan 14, 2020, 06:35 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has came down heavily on BJP state president Dileep Ghosh. The TMC leader hit out at BJP leader’s controversial remark ‘shot like dogs’. Mamata has claimed that ‘West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh’.

” It is shameful. how can you say this?It is shame to even take his name. You are promoting firing. This is not UP. Here firing won’t happen. Understand that if tomorrow something untoward happens, you will be equally responsible. You want to kill people for protesting?”, said Mamata.

Earlier while addressing a rally BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has said that those who damaged public property must be shot like dogs.

“Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them like dogs. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state.”

