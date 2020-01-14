Woman booked under POCSO for allegedly raping minor boy

Haryana Police on Sunday booked a case against 29-year-old woman for allegedly raping 14-year old minor boy in Palwal. The woman has been booked under section 4 of the Prevention of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The woman is absconding and police have initiated an investigation against her.

Informing more about the case, investigating ASI Anju Devi said that previously the woman had lodged a case against the minor boy in September, 2019. Since the boy is minor, he was released and a FIR was lodged against her on Sunday for raping the minor boy. As per police records, the woman is a widow, who claimed to have alleged sexual relations with the minor boy.

Anju said, “She had lodged rape complaint against him in Sept 2019. He was sent to judicial custody. Later court released him as he’s a minor. Since he is a minor the court ordered that a case be registered against the woman and action be taken against her. The boy is 14-year-old and the woman is 29-years-old. An FIR was lodged against her yesterday.”