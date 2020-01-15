3.4kg gold seized by customs at airport: Three arrested

The customs officials at the Anna International Airport in Chennai has seized 3.4 kilograms of gold. The gold worth around Rs.1.39 crore in the international market.

The gold was seized after a tip-off. The informer informed the customs that some passengers coming from Colombo are smuggling gold. The customs intercepted six Sri Lankan nationals who came by Srilankan Airlines flight from Colombo.

The detained Sri lankan nationals admitted that they have concealed gold in the form of paste in their rectums. 15 bundles of 24-carat gold paste were recovered from them. Three of the Sri lankan nationals were arrested under Customs Act.