Actress Sara Ali Khan stunning in bikini,video goes viral : Watch Here

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has managed to prove her mettle in the Bollywood industry. Sara is teasing fans with some of her stunning vacation photos.

Bikini-clad Sara seems to be in a holiday mood as she rang in her New Year in Maldives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While sharing a few pictures, she wrote, “Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter Swim swimm swimming in the water ” Earlier, she was seen chilling in the pool at an exotic location with her friend. She keeps grabbing all attention courtesy her gorgeous photoshoots.