Big Boss : Actress Madhurima assaults Vishal with frying pan ; Watch Video

Big Boss new promo has shown the audience something extremely shocking. Madhurima Tuli will assault her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. Pathetic. The two contestants on Bigg Boss 13 have constantly received warnings over their violent behaviour. Once, they were even given the option to leave the reality show, after Madhurima hit Vishal with her slipper. But both chose to stay on the show and mend their ways. But all seems to be gone in vain after the latest promo.

Madhurima will call Vishal something feminine, which will offend him. He will pour some water over her and she will retaliate with same action. Vishal will splash water on her face, later. A water battle will ensue between the two. In the process, mic and camera will also be sprayed with water, resulting in a stern warning from Bigg Boss.

Later, Madhurima will lose her cool and hit Vishal repeatedly with a frying pan. She will first hit him on the shoulder, and then hit him on the backside so severely that the pan will break apart.