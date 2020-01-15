Christian girls are targeted and killed by ‘Love Jihad’: Says Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala

The Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala has come with a serious allegation that Christian girls are targeted and killed in the name of ‘Love Jihad’ in the state by Islamists. The Church also blamed the police for not taking enough measures to destroy these forces. The allegation was raised in an official communique.

“Instead of viewing love jihad as a religious issue police should consider this as a law and order problem that threatens to vitiate communal harmony. Statistics with us show it is not sheer imaginary. There have been recent complaints in the state that women were sexually abused in the name of love and later forced to convert,” the communique said.

Syro-Malabar Church: Syro-Malabar Media Commission report says Christian girls are targeted & killed in the name of 'love Jihad'. It is a matter of concern that 'love Jihad' is increasing in Kerala causing danger to the secular harmony & societal peace in Kerala. — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

The communique was released by the Media Commission of Syro-malabar Church. The church said that half of the 21 girls who joined IS from Kerala is form the Christian Community.