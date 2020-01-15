Driving Licence becomes the third biggest hit of Prithviraj

Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’ starring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu has released on December 20. The film has been declared as a blockbuster by the trade analysts earlier.

As per trade experts, it is now the third biggest hit in Prithviraj’s career after ‘Ennu Ninte Moideen’ and ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’.

The film is directed by Lal Junior and is bankrolled jointly by Prithviraj Productions and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames .

The film is centred around a film star and his ardent fan, who is a motor vehicle inspector. The two lock horns and they constantly try to outsmart each other. It is their clash of ego and power abuse that take the film forward.