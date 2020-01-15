Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the Indian rupee along with some other Asian currencies has slipped down due to the reports that the tariffs on Chinese goods by the US will continue.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.01 registering a loss of 14 paise against the US dollar on early hours of trading.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday has settled trading at 70.87 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has fell down by 0.02% to reach at 97.34.