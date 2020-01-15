India should show the world the path of ‘unity in diversity’,says RSS Chief

In wake of the rising uproar over the threat to ‘secularism’ in India following the Citizenship Amendment Act, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that Indians should show the way to the world in its quest to find unity in diversity, instead of “searching for diversity in unity”.

“There is diversity in the universe and we have to accept and respect it. It is the culture of this country to live with the knowledge that diversity came out of unity. We are not the ones who search for diversity in unity. We are the ones who understand that there is unity in diversity,” news agency ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying.