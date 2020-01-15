Indonesian Masters: P.V.Sindhu enters second round; Saina, Srikanth, Praneeth bow out

In shuttle badminton India’s ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and B.Sai Praneeth has bowed out from the Indonesian Masters Super 500 tournament in Jakarta. India’s world champion P.V.Sindhu has entered the second round of the tournament.

P.V.Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of japan by 14-21,21-15, 21-11. With this win Sindhu now holds a 10-0 record over Ohori. Sindhu will next face Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi.

Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal lost to Japanese player Sayaka Takahashi by 19-21,13-21,5-21. Saina has won this tournament last year.

In the men’s singles Kidambi Srikanth lost to Indonesian player Shesar Hiren Rhustavito by 21-18,12-21,14-21. Sai Praneeth lost to Chinese player Shi Yu Qi by 21-16,18-21,10-21. Sourabh Varma lost to another Chinese player Lu Guang Zu by 21-17,15-21,10-21.