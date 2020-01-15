Jeep Compass diesel automatic edition launched in India : Price and Features

Jeep India has finally announced pricing for the Compass diesel-automatic – prices start at Rs 21.96 lakh and go up to Rs 24.99 lakh. Bookings for the Compass diesel-automatic have been underway for the past few days and deliveries are expected to commence shortly.

The Jeep Compass diesel-automatic is available in two variants – Longitude and Limited Plus. While the lower-spec trim costs about Rs 4 lakh more than its manual counterpart (due to the upgrade to BS6 norms and more equipment, along with the addition of a 9-speed automatic gearbox and Jeep’s four-wheel-drive system) the top-spec Compass diesel-automatic Limited Plus variant is priced at about Rs 1.9 lakh higher than the manual version.

Meanwhile, the range-topping Compass variant – the Trailhawk (Rs 26.80-27.60 lakh) – until now, was the only other diesel automatic Compass in the Indian market. Due to the introduction of these new variants, the entry point for the diesel-automatic range has come down by a whopping 4.8 lakh.