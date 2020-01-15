‘ Narendra Modi is a murderer’: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar abuses Prime Minister

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar has abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The veteran Congress leader used abusive remarks against Prime Minister while addressing the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

“No one can imagine an India without Islam and Muslims. If there is any need to sacrifice, I am also part of that. Now lets see whose hand have more power, us or that murderer”, said Aiyar.

#WATCH Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar at the protest against #CAA & #NRC, in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh: Jo bhi qurbaniyan deni hon, usme main bhi shaamil hone ke liye tayaar hun. Ab dekhein ki kiska hath mazboot hai, hamara ya uss kaatil ka? pic.twitter.com/ojV4QU9dMs — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

Hundreds of protesters including women are holding a sit-in protest on the road at Shaheen bagh. The police has cordoned the road and it has resulted in traffic block and closure of major roads leading to neighbourhoods of Delhi.

Shaheen bagh is the same place where ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans was raised by the protesters.