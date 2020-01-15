‘Scrapping of Article 370 is a historic step’ says Army Chief M.M.Naravane

Chief of Indian Army General M.M.Narane has said that the scrapping of Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status is a historic step. He said this while speaking at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground on Tuesday.

Abrogation of Article 370 is a historical step which will connect Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country. Its abrogation has disrupted proxy war by our western neighbour”, said General Naravane.

He said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the “western neighbour,” and will help integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream. The armed forces have a “zero tolerance against terrorism”, he added.

“We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them,” he said.