Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confess that he had met Dawood Ibrahim

Veteran Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut admitted that he had met with absconding underworld leader Dawood Ibrahim. Sanjay Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ was recalling about the old days of ‘Mumbai underworld’. Sanjay Raut was a former journalist.

” I have seen him, I have met him, I have spoken to him, and I have also admonished him”, said Raut. He also said that he had clicked photos of many underworld dons. Raut claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to visit former don Karim Lala.

When Haji Mastan used to come to ‘Mantralaya’, the entire ‘Mantralaya’ would come down to see him. Indira Gandhi used to come to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie in south Mumbai,” Raut said in a function.

The gangsters like Dawood Ibrahim, Chotta Rajan and Sharad Shetty has used to control over the city, he recalled.

” Those were the days of the underworld. Later every dons fled the country. Now there is nothing like that”, said Raut.