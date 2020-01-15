Turmeric based cancer treatment by medical institute from Kerala gets US patent

A medical institution in Kerala has bagged a US patent for cancer treatment. The treatment is based on turmeric. The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram has got the US patent.

The treatment is using curcumin, a compound found in turmeric. In patients where malignant tumours are removed surgically, the wafer made of a protein Fibrin will prevent cancerous cells from spreading to the rest of the body.

Curcumin is known to have anti-cancer properties and it is delivered to the cancer site with the help of the easy to use wafer, which also aids clotting. Once applied, the wafer releases curcumin for long periods depending on the initial dose incorporated into the wafer.

The wafer contains a combination of curcumin with another protein called albumin. The albumin can bind to cancerous cells thereby permitting the entry of the active ingredient curcumin. The body then naturally breaks down the Fibrin wafer.

Use of the wafer after surgical removal of the cancerous tumours can prevent metastasis or spread of cancer to other parts of the body.