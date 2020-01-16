Mischievous Nepali man arrested in Mumbai for ringing the doorbell and fleeing

A mischievous Nepali man was recently arrested in Mumbai for habitually ringing the doorbell of a Jewellers home right at 2 AM. When the Jeweller opens the door after pushing himself from a sound sleep he finds no one at the door.

So this day the jeweler was waiting close to the door that at sharp 2 AM, the captain of the menace came to ring his bell. He was passing by the street and suddenly paused at the doorstep and rang the bell. Suddenly Rakesh Basantilal Mehta, the jeweler opened the door to which Prem Lalsingh Nepali was shocked.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when Nepali entered the building. When Mehta confronted Nepali, he had no justification for the mischief and started verbally abusing him. Neighbors called the police and he was handed over to the officials. The grown-up Nepali kid was 37 years and is working at a hotel in the neighborhood. He was arrested inebriated condition and is charged with section 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.