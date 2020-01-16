6 dead, 19 injured in road accident

At least six people lost their lives and 19 others were injured in a road accident in Abu Dhabi. The accident took place as a bus rammed into a lorry.

The accident occured on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street opposite Al Raha Beach on Thursday morning. As per police a light vehicle driver’s reckless driving in front of the lorry caused the accident.

The carelessness of the light vehicle driver confused the truck driver and he suddenly applied the brake to avoid hitting the light vehicle. Another truck coming behind the lorry also stopped soon by the bus coming behind the second lorry was not able to slow and rammed into the back of the lorry.