Actress Sonam Kapoor shares her scariest experience with Uber cab

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to warn people against the cab service Uber. The Veere Di Wedding actor tweeted that she was “shaken” after having “the scariest experience” with Uber in London, where she lives now. She further urged people to opt for public transportation over Uber cabs.

She wrote, “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”

All sorts of reactions have poured in. Many agreed with her, while others believed that Uber wasn’t entirely at fault and it was the driver who was responsible. Others even chimed with their pleasant Uber experiences.

However, Sonam has not elaborated on what actually happened.