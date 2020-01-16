Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji crosses 100 crore at boxoffice while ‘Chhapaak’ fails to make a splash

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has collected Rs 100 crore in just six days of its release. Sharing the box office update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ”Tanhaji – AjayDevgn’s 100th film – hits Rs 100 cr today [Day 6]… Chasing a big total today.”

This is Ajay’s fifth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after De De Pyaar De (2019), Total Dhamaal (2019), Raid (2018) and Golmaal Again (2017). Tanhaji is also the first Rs 100 crore film for Saif Ali Khan after his 2013 film Race 2. Saif plays the role of the antagonist Uday Bhan, while Kajol is seen as Savitribai Mausare, wife of the great warrior Tanaji Malusare.

#Tanhaji – #AjayDevgn‘s 100th film – hits ? ? cr today [Day 6]… Chasing a big total today. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

Chhapaak hit screens on January 10 and earned Rs 4.77 crore on Day 1. It went on to make Rs 6.90 crore and Rs 7.35 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The upcoming week was not as fruitful as it could earn just Rs 2.35 crore and Rs 2.55 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. On Wednesday, Chhapaak earned Rs 2.61 crore, thus crossing Rs 25-crore mark. Chhapaak had earned Rs 26.53 crore till now.