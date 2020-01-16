Chocolate spread for babies wins most misleading product ‘award’ of 2019

A chocolate spread meant to be given for babies above the age of 8 months won the most misleading product of the year award for the year 2019. The international consumables watchdog ‘Foodwatch’ upon analyzing the sandwich spread found that the product is 69 percent fat and the rest is only sugar.

“This product is not suitable for young children and we would prefer that the claim ‘from 8 months’ not be on this product”, the Dutch Nutrition Center issued a statement supporting Foodwatch. The Chocolate spread is marketed by a Dutch firm De Kleine Keuken