Delhi Assembly Elections:AAP give tickets to CAA riot accused Abdul Rehman

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Abdul Rehman who is accused of inciting violence in Seelampur in Delhi during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest.AAP has gave ticket to Abdul Rehman to contest from New Delhi’s Seelampur constituency in the assembly elections. Rehman is currently East Delhi Councillor.

Rehman, along with ex-Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed, have been named in an FIR by Delhi Police for ‘provoking the crowd’ to join the protests.

According to the FIR, a crowd had gathered at Seelampur T-point and had started pelting stones and throwing petrol bottles at police. At around 2:30 PM, an uncontrolled mob marched toward Jafrabad Police Station and Rahman had allegedly provoked people from nearby streets to join the mob.