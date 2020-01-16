Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang title track out : Watch Here

Title track of Mohit Suri-directorial Malang, starring actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, is finally out and has sizzled up the Internet ever since. Featuring high-octane romance between the lead pair, the song preps one to “fall in love and unleash the madness within.”

Sung and composed by Ved Sharma, Malang’s title track is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya. The song opens to Aditya declaring that taking lives is high for him. The next clip shows him brutally killing a group of men before he changes and rides out on his bike. Disha and Aditya cross paths on a beach party and from there, the two are inseparable as they go for rides together, dance together, smoke up together and the likes. Dropping the video on their respective Instagram handles, the lead duo captioned it as, “Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with #MalangTitleTrack Song out now: Link in bio! #Malang (sic).”