First look of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal out

The first poster and title of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer romantic drama are out. The Imtiaz Ali directorial has been titled Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik introduced his and Sara’s character from Love Aaj Kal with an Instagram post. While Kartik plays Veer, Sara’s character is named Zoe in the movie. The trailer of the film will be released tomorrow.

It is clear from the poster that the Imtiaz Ali film will narrate love stories set in two different times, one in 1990 and the other in 2020. As per the makers, the film “presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories set in different times that interact to learn or perhaps unlearn from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships.”

Here is the look posted by Kartik Aryan